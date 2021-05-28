Rosemount House Nursing Home has 2 exciting job vacancies, Director of Nursing and Part-time Chef

Rosemount House Nursing Home, Gort has 2 exciting job vacancies with excellent terms of employment available for the right person: Director of Nursing / Person in Charge

  • An ideal candidate is a registered nurse with NMBI
  • Has at least 3 years experience nursing older people in the last 6 years
  • Has a minimum of 3 years management experience
  • Should be able to implement the HIQA standards.

Part-time Chef

  • An ideal candidate can prepare and provide wholesome and nutritious meals to older people.
  • Must have relevant training and experience and be able to implement HAACP standards

 Email CV’s and cover letters to [email protected]: May 28th – June 3rd

