Rosemount House Nursing Home has 2 exciting job vacancies, Director of Nursing and Part-time Chef

Rosemount House Nursing Home, Gort has 2 exciting job vacancies with excellent terms of employment available for the right person: Director of Nursing / Person in Charge
- An ideal candidate is a registered nurse with NMBI
- Has at least 3 years experience nursing older people in the last 6 years
- Has a minimum of 3 years management experience
- Should be able to implement the HIQA standards.
Part-time Chef
- An ideal candidate can prepare and provide wholesome and nutritious meals to older people.
- Must have relevant training and experience and be able to implement HAACP standards
Email CV’s and cover letters to [email protected]: May 28th – June 3rd