Rosemount House Nursing Home has 2 exciting job vacancies, Director of Nursing and Part-time Chef

Rosemount House Nursing Home, Gort has 2 exciting job vacancies with excellent terms of employment available for the right person: Director of Nursing / Person in Charge

An ideal candidate is a registered nurse with NMBI

Has at least 3 years experience nursing older people in the last 6 years

Has a minimum of 3 years management experience

Should be able to implement the HIQA standards.

Part-time Chef

An ideal candidate can prepare and provide wholesome and nutritious meals to older people.

Must have relevant training and experience and be able to implement HAACP standards

Email CV’s and cover letters to [email protected]: May 28th – June 3rd