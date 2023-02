Tonight on ACE with Gary McMahon 🔹 Alannah Robins from Interface Inagh in Connemara talks about the challenges facing artists' studio in Galway county & city. 🔹 Producer/writer/director Billy Magra makes his return to standup with Gusto on Friday in the Town Hall Studio and tells Gary all about it. Join Gary from 7-8pm. Brought to you in association with Bradley’s Bar, Labane with music every Saturday night and sports all weekend. Bígí linn!