Residents and businesses on the Galway Road, Tuam will be without a supply of water on Tuesday

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses on the Galway Road, Tuam that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 15th February, from approximately 8pm until 4am on Wednesday 16th February to facilitate works on the watermain network. The following areas will be affected Bealach Na Gaoithe estate, the Halting Site and a number of businesses premises.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.