Quigley’s Garage Ltd. (Claas Dealer) in Ahascragh have the following positions available:

Fully qualified Agricultural Mechanic – your duties will include the repair and servicing of machinery and equipment, both in our workshop and off site. Full driver’s licence essential.

Experienced Panel Beater and Sprayer – work must be up to a high standard – experience essential.

Parts and Service Administrator – you will work as part of our team in the day to day operations of our parts/service department, this role will include dealing with customers. Applicant must have excellent communication skills. The role will also involve warranty administration.

Salaries will be dependent on experience.

Please email your CV to [email protected] or send by post to:

Quigley’s Garage Ltd.

Ahascragh,

Ballinasloe,

Co. Galway

H53 CV07

If you need any further information regarding any of the positions you can contact us at 090-9688588.