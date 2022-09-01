Quigley’s Garage Ahascragh are hiring

Quigley’s Garage Ltd. (Claas Dealer) in Ahascragh have the following positions available:
- Fully qualified Agricultural Mechanic – your duties will include the repair and servicing of machinery and equipment, both in our workshop and off site. Full driver’s licence essential.
- Experienced Panel Beater and Sprayer – work must be up to a high standard – experience essential.
- Parts and Service Administrator – you will work as part of our team in the day to day operations of our parts/service department – this role will include dealing with customers and may also involve warranty administration.
Salaries will be dependent on experience.
Please email your CV to [email protected] or send by post to:
Quigley’s Garage Ltd.
Ahascragh,
Ballinasloe,
Co. Galway
H53 CV07
