Quigley’s Garage Ahascragh are hiring

Quigley’s Garage Ltd. (Claas Dealer) in Ahascragh have the following positions available:

Fully qualified Agricultural Mechanic – your duties will include the repair and servicing of machinery and equipment, both in our workshop and off site. Full driver’s licence essential.

Experienced Panel Beater and Sprayer – work must be up to a high standard – experience essential.

Parts and Service Administrator – you will work as part of our team in the day to day operations of our parts/service department – this role will include dealing with customers and may also involve warranty administration.

Salaries will be dependent on experience.

Please email your CV to [email protected] or send by post to:

Quigley’s Garage Ltd.

Ahascragh,

Ballinasloe,

Co. Galway

H53 CV07

