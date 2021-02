print

Long established Construction Firm Greenway and Galway Bay Golf Resort are seeking an experienced and qualified Plant Fitter/Mechanic to join the team in Galway for inspection, repair and to maintain a range of construction plant, petrol/diesel engines, mobile air conditioning systems and Golf Resort equipment.

Minimum experience after qualification is one year.

Full clean driving licence is essential

To apply for this role apply with CVs to [email protected] or Jobs.ie