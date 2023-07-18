Q Financial are recruiting Financial Interns

Q Financial.ie are Financial Advisers based in Claregalway, would like to hear from Leaving cert or Third level students who would like to apply for positions as Financial Interns.

You can work full time in Claregalway on a 3 year contract while you complete a BSC in Financial Services by attending virtual lectures just one day per week and attending ATU Sligo just a couple of days per term.

If you would like to earn a salary while qualifying for a career in Financial Services, please call Kenneth on 091-421900. Or email [email protected]

