ProVerum require Quality and Production Technicians Full- Time Position

ProVerum, an exciting early-stage start-up medical device company, is looking to expand their Galway based team with the recruitment of quality and production technicians. Roles will involve the establishment of their new manufacturing facility and processes. Experience in medical device industry is essential with a Level 6 qualification or higher being desirable.

Apply with CV to [email protected].

