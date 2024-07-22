Pixie Hair Studio, Merchants Road, galway have positions available for a first year apprentice and a junior stylist Full- Time Position

Pixie Hair Studio, Merchants Road, galway have positions available for a first year apprentice and a junior stylist. Both positions are full-time and offer the perfect opportunity to grow and become a qualified professional in the industry. No experience necessary for the apprentice position. Looking for motivated individuals, eager to learn and work in a vibrant fun salon. If you would like to be part of a friendly, supportive team, where you will receive personalised mentorship and support. Send your CV and brief cover letter to [email protected]. All applications will be treated in strictest confidence or call the salon on 091 530727 for more info.