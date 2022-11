Pale Blue Dot® Recruitment has two E H & S vacancies (Senior E H & S specialist and an E H and S Manager) with their multinational Client in Galway. Leadership, a through knowledge of EH & S legislation and experience in a similar position within the medical device industry or other similar regulated manufacturing industry. Contact Anthony or Daniel at 091458356 for more detail.

