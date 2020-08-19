Pale Blue Dot Recruitment are looking to speak to qualified candidates for a QA and EMS Manager

Pale Blue Dot Recruitment – The Resource for the MedTech Workforce are looking to speak to qualified candidates for a QA and EMS Manager role.

Key requirements for the position are:

  • Proven track record in leading the quality function within a medical device manufacturing company with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Thorough knowledge of quality and environmental management systems and associated regulatory requirements

This is a Galway based position with an excellent package on offer to the right candidate Contact – : [email protected]

or phone 091 375 752 today.

