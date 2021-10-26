Nordson Medical Galway has vacancies for a Production Supervisor and Warehouse Operator

Nordson MEDICAL is a global expert in the design, development, and manufacturing of complex medical devices and component technologies. Nordson MEDICAL specialises in Product Design & Development, Catheters, Balloons, Medical Tubing, Nitinol Components, Fluid Management Components, Polymer Die Casting, Polyimide Tubing, Heat Shrink Tubing, Engineered Shafts, Quality & Regulatory and Medical Device Assembly.

Nordson MEDICAL based in Ballybrit, Galway specialises in the design, development and manufacturing activities of balloon catheters and delivery systems, with capabilities in extrusions, balloons & braided shafts.

Vacancies at Nordson MEDICAL Galway

Due to continued growth and expansion onsite in our Manufacturing and Product Development businesses, the following positions have arisen at Nordson MEDICAL Galway:

· Production Supervisor:

Production Supervisor is responsible for manufacturing of products for commercial and development along with training and resourcing the production team.

· Warehouse Operator:

Warehouse operator is responsible for control of receiving processes, incoming inspection, goods organisation and product shipments, invoicing and financial reconciliations