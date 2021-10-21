Nioclás Ó Conchubhair Teo is looking for an electrical retail salesperson to join their busy team. We supply the World’s Biggest brands from Household Appliances and TV, right through to the very latest technologies in IT and small kitchen appliances.

We are also part of the Euronics group with over 12,000 stores worldwide. This is a permanent position and the successful candidate will work 39 hours per week on a Monday to Saturday roster basis. Applications must be aged 18+.

Key responsibilities will include excellent product knowledge, outstanding customer service, stock rotation and creating a great shopping experience for the customer. Experience in a similar position is preferred but not essential as training is provided. The ideal candidate must be able work on their own initiative and be highly motivated.

Other Duties include: