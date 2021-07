print

Monroe’s Tavern is seeking a number of candidates to join our friendly kitchen team.



The ideal candidate will be

passionate about working in the kitchen

organized and efficient

a good team player



Monroe’s prides itself as being an employee centered employer and offers lots of perks to staff including

monthly fund for staff outings and events

discounted gym membership

flexible working hours- Parking

Family friendly employer



CVS and cover letter can be sent to [email protected].