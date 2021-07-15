print

M&M Qualtech, Parkmore, Galway are seeking to hire the following roles on their day shift;

Shipping Clerks and Trainee Shipping Clerks

This is a great opportunity for starting or furthering your career in a Logistics team in a Manufacturing environment. The Shipping Clerk organizes and arranges the shipment of customers’ orders according to the shipping schedule. Duties also include the generation of shipping documents, record keeping, labelling of boxes and booking collections with specific couriers.

Inventory Clerk

The inventory clerk is responsible for the receiving and identifying of incoming good, completing cycle counts and the proper running and layout of stores.

Candidates must have ERP system experience and a Reach Forklift or counterbalance licence

Please apply by emailing your cv with your contact number, email address and position you are applying for to [email protected] by July 22nd, 2021.

For more information see the mmqualtech.ie Careers M&M Qualtech | M&M Qualtech (mmqualtech.ie)