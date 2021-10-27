Michelle Burke Auctioneer & Letting Agent is recruiting an experienced Office Administrator

Michelle Burke Auctioneer & Letting Agent

A busy estate agency with the highest Google Reviews ranking in Galway is recruiting an experienced Office Administrator. This is a dynamic role with a progressive business giving a great insight to the industry, tons of responsibility and a bit of fun along the way! This position is based in Moycullen, part-time at 25 hours per week.

KEY RESPONSIBILTIES:

Administration

  • First point of call for phone and office communications
  • Managing all aspects of office administration, sales and rental documentation
  • Maintaining all compliance using practice management software
  • Diary management
  • Organising maintenance for rental properties
  • Basic bookkeeping

Marketing

  • Managing and scheduling social media content
  • Property image editing
  • Working with designers and printers for web and print advertising
  • Email marketing campaigns
  • Maintaining website using basic WordPress

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

  • In depth knowledge of Word and Excel and strong IT skills
  • Outstanding organisational skills and attention to detail
  • Excellent communication skills need for complete confidentiality in all aspects of business
  • Experience in the property industry ideal but not essential

Send CV and cover letter to [email protected]

