Michelle Burke Auctioneer & Letting Agent is recruiting an experienced Office Administrator

Michelle Burke Auctioneer & Letting Agent
A busy estate agency with the highest Google Reviews ranking in Galway is recruiting an experienced Office Administrator. This is a dynamic role with a progressive business giving a great insight to the industry, tons of responsibility and a bit of fun along the way! This position is based in Moycullen, part-time at 25 hours per week.
KEY RESPONSIBILTIES:
Administration
- First point of call for phone and office communications
- Managing all aspects of office administration, sales and rental documentation
- Maintaining all compliance using practice management software
- Diary management
- Organising maintenance for rental properties
- Basic bookkeeping
Marketing
- Managing and scheduling social media content
- Property image editing
- Working with designers and printers for web and print advertising
- Email marketing campaigns
- Maintaining website using basic WordPress
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- In depth knowledge of Word and Excel and strong IT skills
- Outstanding organisational skills and attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills need for complete confidentiality in all aspects of business
- Experience in the property industry ideal but not essential
Send CV and cover letter to [email protected]