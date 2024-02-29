McHale Farm Machinery require a Workshop Supervisor and a Spare Parts Storesperson Full- Time Position

McHale Farm Machinery is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join their service and spare parts teams in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo.

WORKSHOP SUPERVISOR – Responsible for the day to day efficient and effective running of the workshop and warranty administration. Their objective will be to achieve and maintain high standards of workmanship and customer service.

SPARE PARTS STORESPERSON – Accurately identify, locate and pick parts for customers and workshop users, create sales orders to accurately record allocation of parts to specific jobs/customers, order and maintain parts stocks.

Please contact McHale Farm Machinery on 093-33326 or apply to [email protected].

