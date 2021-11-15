McHale farm machinery are looking to fill three positions to join our service and spare parts teams in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo and Athenry Co. Galway.

Tractor Mechanic

Working on the latest Massey Ferguson and Fendt tractors – based in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo.

Spare Pars Storespersons

Dealing with customer queries by phone, in person or online, taking orders and promoting spare parts. One position in Kilamine, one position in Athenry.

Please Contact McHalw Farm Machinery on 093-33326 or apply to [email protected]