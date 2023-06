Lydon House are currently seeking Waiting, Bar and Catering staff to join our team at The Galway Races July 31st – August 6th.

If you are 18 years or older, with previous hospitality experience we would be delighted to hear from you.

Please download the application form from our website: www.lydonhouse.com or contact us at [email protected]

