Lydon House Catering are Hiring. Lydon House Catering are seeking enthusiastic staff to work at the Galway Races from 25th-31st July 2022. Previous experience of working in a busy bar or restaurant at either supervisory or staff level, preferred but not essential. Application forms are available at www.lydonhousecatering.com

