Galway Bay FM

Jobspot

Logstrup Limited require Sub Assembly Operators

Full- Time Position
16 April 2024
Share story:
Logstrup Limited require Sub Assembly Operators

Logstrup Limited is an international company engaged in the design and manufacture of critical power solutions for the global market. Due to an increasing level of business at our Tuam plant we invite applications for the following positions:

· Sub Assembly Operators

Assembly of components and kits. Full training given.

Why join Logstrup:

Flexible working hours, competitive wages, health care, pension and attendance bonus.

Replies to [email protected]

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on X and Instagram.

Share story:
Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Logstrup Limited require Mechanical Assembly Operators

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Logstrup Limited require Machine Shop Operators

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Dealership require a Qualified Mechanic

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Surmodics require Production Operators