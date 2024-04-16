Logstrup Limited require Mechanical Assembly Operators Full- Time Position

Logstrup Limited is an international company engaged in the design and manufacture of critical power solutions for the global market. Due to an increasing level of business at our Tuam plant we invite applications for the following positions:

· Mechanical Assembly Operators

Mechanical Assembly of Electrical Panels. Previous experience in mechanical assembly would be an advantage. Full training given.

Why join Logstrup:

Flexible working hours, competitive wages, health care, pension and attendance bonus.

Replies to [email protected]

