Logstrup (Ireland) Limited invite applications for the following positions:

Logstrup (Ireland) Limited is an international company engaged in the design and manufacture of critical power solutions for the global market.

Due to an increasing level of business at our Tuam plant we invite applications for the following positions: –

CNC Punching Operators

Previous experience required in CNC programming of Trumpf, Amada or similar.

Product Builders

Previous experience in mechanical assembly would be an advantage

Light Assembly Operators

Full training given

Press Brake Setter Operators

Previous experience required on Trumpf, LVD or similar.

Stores Operators

Previous experience required in a warehouse environment

Injection Moulding Machine Operators

Previous experience required on setup and programming of Arburg, Sumitomo Demag, Engel or similar

Customer Service Assistant

Previous experience required in Sales Order Processing, Sales Invoicing, Dealing with customer queries, Link between customer and shop-floor, Importing of files to ERP system, Preparation of Excel files for production, Stock Control, Purchase Order Processing & General Office Administration

Replies to [email protected]

Deadline for receipt of Applications: Friday 14th January 2022

Logstrup (Ireland) Limited,

Dunmore Road, Tuam, Co. Galway Tel: 093 70900 Fax: 093 70901 Email: [email protected]