Logstrup Ireland Limited are hiring

Logstrup (Ireland) Limited is an international company engaged in the design and manufacture of critical power solutions for the global market.

Due to an increasing level of business at our Tuam plant we invite applications for the following positions: –

Work local…..less driving…..better work/life balance

· Machine Shop Operators

Previous experience would be an advantage

· Assembly Operators

Previous experience in mechanical assembly would be an advantage

· Sub Assembly Operators

Full training given

· Press Brake Setter Operators

Previous experience required on Trumpf, LVD or similar

· CNC Punching Machine Operators

Previous experience on Trumpf, Amada or similar

· Stores Operators

Previous experience required in a warehouse environment

· Injection Moulding Machine Operators

Previous experience required on setup and programming of Arburg, Sumitomo Demag, Engel or similar

· Maintenance Fitter

CNC experience required

Replies to [email protected]

Deadline for receipt of Applications: Friday 10th February 2023

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.