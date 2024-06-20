Galway Bay FM

Logstrup are hiring sub assembly operators

Full- Time Position
20 June 2024
Logstrup are hiring sub assembly operators

Logstrup (Ireland) Limited is an international company engaged in the design and manufacture of critical power solutions for the global market.

 

Due to an increasing level of business at our Tuam plant we invite applications for the following positions: –

 

Work local….drive less…have a better work/life balance

 

· Sub Assembly Operators

Assembly of components and kits.

Full training given

 

Why join Logstrup:

 

Flexible working hours, competitive wages, health care, pension and attendance bonus.

 

Replies to [email protected]

