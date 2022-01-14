Lightnet are currently seeking to recruit an Accounts Technician

Accounts Technician

Due to Company expansion, Lightnet are currently seeking to recruit an Accounts Technician to join the existing team, with an immediate start. This is an office-based role located in Lightnet Head Office Loughrea.

Requirements :

·         2 years’ experience in a similar role (Essential)

·         Qualified Accounts Technician or similar Bookkeeping qualification a distinct advantage

·         Experience using accounting software packages and MS Office particularly MS Excel

Send a CVs to [email protected]

Full job details on www.lightnet.ie/accounts-technician-bookkeeper/

