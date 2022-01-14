Accounts Technician
Due to Company expansion, Lightnet are currently seeking to recruit an Accounts Technician to join the existing team, with an immediate start. This is an office-based role located in Lightnet Head Office Loughrea.
Requirements :
· 2 years’ experience in a similar role (Essential)
· Qualified Accounts Technician or similar Bookkeeping qualification a distinct advantage
· Experience using accounting software packages and MS Office particularly MS Excel
Send a CVs to [email protected]
Full job details on www.lightnet.ie/accounts-technician-bookkeeper/