Accounts Technician

Due to Company expansion, Lightnet are currently seeking to recruit an Accounts Technician to join the existing team, with an immediate start. This is an office-based role located in Lightnet Head Office Loughrea.

Requirements :

· 2 years’ experience in a similar role (Essential)

· Qualified Accounts Technician or similar Bookkeeping qualification a distinct advantage

· Experience using accounting software packages and MS Office particularly MS Excel

Send a CVs to [email protected]

Full job details on www.lightnet.ie/accounts-technician-bookkeeper/