Larkin Engineering requires an experienced metal fabrication and/or Tig Welders

Larkin Engineering Enterprises require an experienced metal fabrication and/or Tig Welders.
The role will involve fabricating custom stainless steel and mild steel products along with polishing stainless steel.
The successful candidate should have the following:
- TIG Welding Qualification
- Ability to fabricate from drawings
- Minimum 3 year steel fabrication experience
-
The Role is Full time 40 hour contract based in our factory in Tuam, County Galway.
Please forward all Cv’s to [email protected]