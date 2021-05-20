Larkin Engineering requires an experienced metal fabrication and/or Tig Welders

print

Larkin Engineering Enterprises require an experienced metal fabrication and/or Tig Welders.

The role will involve fabricating custom stainless steel and mild steel products along with polishing stainless steel.

The successful candidate should have the following:

  • TIG Welding Qualification
  • Ability to fabricate from drawings
  • Minimum 3 year steel fabrication experience
  •  

The Role is Full time 40 hour contract based in our factory in Tuam, County Galway.

Please forward all Cv’s to [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR