Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden are hiring

Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden is one of Ireland’s most popular Visitor Attractions. Located in Connemara, Kylemore Abbey provides a complete visitor experience, showcasing the best of the West of Ireland while encompassing beauty, spirituality, and history.

Kylemore offers visitors two dining options, the Kylemore Kitchen and the Garden Tea House, which combined seat over 300 people at one time, making it one of the largest dining facilities in the region.

We are currently recruiting for an experienced Restaurant & Catering Manager to oversee the Restaurant and all Catering operations at Kylemore Abbey, reporting directly to the CEO.

This is a full-time, permanent position with daytime hours, excellent wages and conditions. A detailed job description can be viewed on www.kylemoreabbey.com. To apply please email Cover Letter and CV to [email protected] . Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 12th August, 2022.

