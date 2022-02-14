Kylemore Abbey are now recruiting for the following positions

Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden is one of Ireland’s most popular Visitor Attractions. Located in Connemara, Kylemore Abbey provides a complete visitor experience, showcasing the best of the West of Ireland while encompassing beauty, spirituality, and history. Due to the continued growth and development of Kylemore Abbey and in preparation for reopening we are now recruiting for the following:
- Visitor Information Assistants
- Restaurant Assistants
- History Guides
- Kitchen Porters
- Chefs Assistant
- Cleaners
- Development Assistant
Detailed job descriptions can be obtained from www.kylemoreabbey.com . To apply please email application form (available from www.kylemoreabbey.com) to [email protected] .