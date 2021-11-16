KFC Galway are looking for Fully Flexible candidates to join their team!

Who We Are

KFC (abbr. for Kentucky Fried Chicken) is an American fast food restaurant chain headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky that specializes in fried chicken. It is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald’s, with 22,621 locations globally in 150 countries as of December 2019.

KFC Galway are looking for Fully Flexible employees.

Are you a team player? The ‘not-so’ secret to success is teamwork. Working in a KFC restaurant is all about working together to give our guests the best service. You’ll need to be up for meeting new people and be ready to get involved, help your team, our guests and keep cool when it gets busy.

We’re not looking for years of experience or a degree in Guest Service, we’re just looking for real people up for getting stuck in, making a difference for our guests and being part of our awesome team. Don’t worry about the rest, we’ll teach you all you need to know.

And if you needed any more persuasion, we also offer free meals, 25% discount, flexible shifts and educational development opportunities up to degree level to all of our Team Members as standard.

Take one man with a big idea (and some serious style), add 11 herbs and spices, 1,009 rejections, buckets of grit, ambition and southern hospitality and you’ve got KFC. It’s simple, we’re a people business that sells chicken and chips (and some other pretty epic stuff too).

We do things the right way. It isn’t always easy, but it’s always better. We lead with our hearts, work hard and play hard and we welcome everyone into our big KFC family. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, or what your shoe size is – everyone has a place at the Colonel’s table. All we ask is that you roll up your sleeves, get stuck in and treat our team like family and our guests as friends. It’s what the Colonel would do.

That got you cluckin’ excited? Apply now- there might just be a seat for you at the Colonel’s table…

