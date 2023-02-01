KF Accountants require an Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper

Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper required for a busy accounts office in Claremorris town.
Main Responsibilities include:
- Accounts Preparation/Bookkeeping to Trial Balance
- Reconciliation of all Balance Sheet Control Accounts
- VAT & Payroll Preparation
- Experience in an accountancy practice is essential
- Good working knowledge of excel and Sage Accounts Production is an advantage
Minimum of Two year bookkeeping experience is required. Email cv to [email protected]
