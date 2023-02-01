KF Accountants require an Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper

Tonight on ACE with Gary McMahon 🔹 Fergal McGrath from the Town Hall Theatre talks about the range of great theatre, dance and other events coming up in the next 2 months. 🔹 In advance of her rescheduled concert in An Taibhdhearc this Friday, Pauline Scanlon talks about the family and feminist influences she brought to her album 'The Unquiet.' 🔹 Details of a Bluegrass mini-festival in Cloughanover over the coming weekend. Join Gary from 7-8pm. Brought to you in association with @bradleysbarlabane with music every Saturday night and sports all weekend.