KF Accountants require an Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper

Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper required for a busy accounts office in Claremorris town.

Main Responsibilities include: 

  • Accounts Preparation/Bookkeeping to Trial Balance
  • Reconciliation of all Balance Sheet Control Accounts
  • VAT & Payroll Preparation
  • Experience in an accountancy practice is essential 
  • Good working knowledge of excel and Sage Accounts Production is an advantage

Minimum of Two year bookkeeping experience is required. Email cv to [email protected] 

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR