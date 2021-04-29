Kevin Burke Tyres are seeking an experienced Tyre Retail Manager

print

Kevin Burke Tyres are currently accepting applications for an experienced Tyre Retail Manager for their Athenry Branch. The successful candidate will be responsible for the everyday management of the premises including a team of staff and be involved in every aspect of the Tyre and Wheel business. The role requires a highly organized and motivated individual who enjoys working in a fast paced environment whilst delivering exceptional standard of service to our customers.

The ideal candidate:

3+ years experience of leading and managing a team of 5+ colleagues in a faced paced environment.

Technical skills, knowledge and experience of the retail automotive and/or Tyre industry

Strong leadership experience to support and coach your team

Strong communicator with the ability to articulate messages clearly, listens to others, and engages people in the message being communicated.

Ability to influence and engage with all levels of an organization.

Be on the lookout for business trends and opportunities to drive our business into the future

Ability to make Key Management decisions in line with company policy

Complete all administrative tasks accurately and within the deadline provided

Positive “can do” attitude

They are also hiring a Warehouse Operative for this branch. Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Tyre Fitter – Gort

We are looking for an experienced Tyre Fitter to join our TeamResponsibilities will include:- Attending customers to replace or service Car, Van, Agri and Commercial Tyres- Working in a safe manner- Attention to detail- A professional approach- Adhere to all health and safety policy and procedures- Excellent customer service- Immediate start- Clean driving license preferred but not essential.Job Types: Full-time, Permanent