Keogh’s Centra, Oughterard are hiring Full- Time Position

Store Manager required for our Keogh’s Centra Store. Location: Main St., Oughterard, Co. Galway. The ideal applicant will have a minimum of 2 years experience in a relevant retail management or supervision position. More importantly, we are looking for an individual with a strong work ethic who can lead by example. Please send a CV via email to [email protected] or speak to Justin on 086 677 4765.