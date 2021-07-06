Kelly Services require a number of Product Builders

print

Kelly Services have a number of Product Builder jobs working on our client site for Creganna Medical, Galway.

If you’re a dexterous and ambitious individual looking to be part of something life changing while creating a better future then these roles could be for you.

We’re currently hiring for multiple 23 month temporary contracts across day, evening and night shifts as well as weekend shifts. Our shifts offer the flexibility to work at a time that suits your needs.

Creganna Medical is a leading Medical Device company who specialise in minimally invasive delivery & access devices, providing the full spectrum of services to design, develop and deliver finished medical devices to market.

As a Product Builder you will create new connections with your team as you work towards a common goal. You’ll be an essential part of creating life changing medical devices for Creganna and enjoy the benefits of being part of something bigger while you create a future for yourself.

Job Responsibilities Include:

Assembling medical devices, quality checks, packaging and labeling

Working as part of a team to hit targets & deadlines

Inspection of product at various steps of the assembly process – visual with the use of a camera or a microscope

Handling small and fragile products

Ensure that high quality standards are maintained, follow work procedures and specifications and adhere to GMP

Using computerised equipment or machinery

Review/completion of documentation as per procedure

What we look for:

Education to Leaving Certificate standard or equivalent

High level of dexterity and attention to detail

A solid and dependable working history

An ability to learn quickly, including technical information

Ability to use manual equipment

High levels of computer literacy

Fluency in written and spoken English

Excellent time and attendance record

Experience of meeting and exceeding targets

Desirable Experience:

Previous experience in the Medical Device industry

Previous experience as a Product Builder, Production Operator or Production Operative

Our Shifts:

Our Product Builder roles offer a variety of shifts and pay rates so you can choose a working pattern at times that best suit you.

Day Shift: 7:15am – 3:45pm Monday – Thursday, and 7.10am to 12.45pm Friday.

7:15am – 3:45pm Monday – Thursday, and 7.10am to 12.45pm Friday. Evening Shift: 45pm – 12:15am Monday – Thursday, and 12.45pm to 6.20pm Friday.

45pm – 12:15am Monday – Thursday, and 12.45pm to 6.20pm Friday. Night Shift: 12:15am – 7:15am Monday – Thursday, and 8.15pm – 7.15am Sunday.

12:15am – 7:15am Monday – Thursday, and 8.15pm – 7.15am Sunday. Weekend Day Shift: 6:00am – 6:00pm Saturday & Sunday.

6:00am – 6:00pm Saturday & Sunday. Weekend Night Shift: 6:00pm – 6:00am Friday & Saturday.

6:00pm – 6:00am Friday & Saturday. 12 HR Day Shift: 6:00am – 6:00pm Monday – Wednesday or Thursday to Saturday and every other Sunday.

6:00am – 6:00pm Monday – Wednesday or Thursday to Saturday and every other Sunday. 12 HR Night Shift: 6:00pm – 6:00am Sunday -Tuesday or Wednesday – Friday and every other Saturday.

Rates start at €11.06 ph for a day shift with premiums up to an additional 33% dependent on shift.

Kelly Services are acting as an Employment Business in relation to this role. Should you choose to apply, your information will be processed in accordance with Kelly’s Privacy Statement. For information regarding data protection at Kelly, please visit the Kelly website and have a look into the Privacy Statement.

As an Equal Opportunities employer we welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

