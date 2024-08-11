Join ACal Technologies team as a General Operative! 

Galway Bay FM

Full- Time Position
11 August 2024
This role is hands-on and may involve duties such as assembling products, packaging, handling materials, maintaining equipment, and ensuring cleanliness and safety standards in the workplace. The General Operative must follow instructions, work efficiently to meet production targets, and collaborate with other team members. Attention to detail, adherence to safety procedures, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment are essential for this role.

Starting at €26,000 per year.

Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm

Friday 9am to 4.30pm

Apply now at [email protected]  ACal Technologies: Innovating for a sustainable future. Equal opportunities for all.

