Job Vacancy for Office Administrators with DMS Gort

By
GBFM Media
-

Job Vacancy: Office Administrators

Location:                  

Diocesan Managed Services, Gort, Co. Galway

Role:                          

Full Time and Part-time Positions available (including Term Time)

Job Specification:

  • Order processing
  • Data Entry
  • Running and compiling reports
  • Filing and record keeping
  • General Office duties as required

Requirements:·         

  • Good level of computer literacy·         
  • Excellent written & verbal communications skills·         
  • Good organisational skills·         
  • Working as part of a team·         
  • Modelling a professional demeanour always

For further details contact 091 705925 or email [email protected]

