Job Vacancy for Office Administrators with DMS Gort

Job Vacancy: Office Administrators
Location:
Diocesan Managed Services, Gort, Co. Galway
Role:
Full Time and Part-time Positions available (including Term Time)
Job Specification:
- Order processing
- Data Entry
- Running and compiling reports
- Filing and record keeping
- General Office duties as required
Requirements:·
- Good level of computer literacy·
- Excellent written & verbal communications skills·
- Good organisational skills·
- Working as part of a team·
- Modelling a professional demeanour always
For further details contact 091 705925 or email [email protected]