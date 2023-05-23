James Whelan Butchers are hiring
A CUT ABOVE
People are really important to us. If you would love to join our team of Butchers with Experience, Innovative Food Creators and next generation Trainee Butchers, please email: [email protected] or visit www.jameswhelanbutchers.com/careers
Benefits of being part of our team:
• Attractive Salary & Pension Plans
• Great Work/Life Balance
• VHI EAP Program
• Privilege Card for both James Whelan Butchers and Dunnes Stores
For more, see our JobSpot.
Follow us on Twitter.