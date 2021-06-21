Irish HomeCare is seeking carers

print

We’re hiring 700 carers nationally!

If you have what it takes to make a difference in the lives of others, we’d love to hear from you.

Join Ireland’s leading national care team. We pride ourselves on providing you with award-winning healthcare training and real career progression opportunities. We believe that only through an investment in you can our clients receive the best care possible.

As a nationwide care provider, we offer you the potential to progress within multiple regional management roles for a rewarding career in care. Our award-winning City & Guilds healthcare training program allows you to begin your career as a Carer and progress over time into a leadership role.

We support you with initial shadowing, a fully comprehensive induction training program, a dedicated Service Team Leader, and ongoing call support.

What your role will entail:

Personal Care

Companionship at home

General household cleaning

Menu planning and meal preparation

Dementia Care

Palliative Care

End of Life Care

What we will offer you:

Flexible hours

Internationally recognised City & Guilds Certification (Equivalent of QQI Level 5) – discounted rate

Career progression

Earn as you learn scheme

Manual Patient Handling training

On the job training

Yearly increase in pay

We are seeking kind, dedicated, and natural carers who genuinely want to pursue a meaningful career in care. If this sounds like you, start your journey to become an Irish HomeCare Carer today.