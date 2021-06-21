Irish HomeCare is seeking carers

We’re hiring 700 carers nationally!
If you have what it takes to make a difference in the lives of others, we’d love to hear from you.
Join Ireland’s leading national care team. We pride ourselves on providing you with award-winning healthcare training and real career progression opportunities. We believe that only through an investment in you can our clients receive the best care possible.
As a nationwide care provider, we offer you the potential to progress within multiple regional management roles for a rewarding career in care. Our award-winning City & Guilds healthcare training program allows you to begin your career as a Carer and progress over time into a leadership role.
We support you with initial shadowing, a fully comprehensive induction training program, a dedicated Service Team Leader, and ongoing call support.
What your role will entail:
- Personal Care
- Companionship at home
- General household cleaning
- Menu planning and meal preparation
- Dementia Care
- Palliative Care
- End of Life Care
What we will offer you:
- Flexible hours
- Internationally recognised City & Guilds Certification (Equivalent of QQI Level 5) – discounted rate
- Career progression
- Earn as you learn scheme
- Manual Patient Handling training
- On the job training
- Yearly increase in pay
We are seeking kind, dedicated, and natural carers who genuinely want to pursue a meaningful career in care. If this sounds like you, start your journey to become an Irish HomeCare Carer today.