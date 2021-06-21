Irish HomeCare is seeking carers

We’re hiring 700 carers nationally!

If you have what it takes to make a difference in the lives of others, we’d love to hear from you.

Join Ireland’s leading national care team. We pride ourselves on providing you with award-winning healthcare training and real career progression opportunities.  We believe that only through an investment in you can our clients receive the best care possible.

As a nationwide care provider, we offer you the potential to progress within multiple regional management roles for a rewarding career in care. Our award-winning City & Guilds healthcare training program allows you to begin your career as a Carer and progress over time into a leadership role.

We support you with initial shadowing, a fully comprehensive induction training program, a dedicated Service Team Leader, and ongoing call support.

What your role will entail:

  • Personal Care
  • Companionship at home
  • General household cleaning
  • Menu planning and meal preparation
  • Dementia Care
  • Palliative Care
  • End of Life Care

What we will offer you:

  • Flexible hours
  • Internationally recognised City & Guilds Certification (Equivalent of QQI Level 5) – discounted rate
  • Career progression
  • Earn as you learn scheme
  • Manual Patient Handling training
  • On the job training
  • Yearly increase in pay

We are seeking kind, dedicated, and natural carers who genuinely want to pursue a meaningful career in care. If this sounds like you, start your journey to become an Irish HomeCare Carer today.

