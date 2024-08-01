Galway Bay FM

Ireland’s first Radisson RED are holding a recruitment event

Full- Time Position
1 August 2024
Ireland’s first Radisson RED – a dynamic and stylish new hotel opens in Galway this autumn
They are on the lookout for talented individuals who can create unforgettable experiences with 150 roles available across all departments
Join the open recruitment event on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th August from 11 to 6.
No appointment necessary, so come and meet the team and explore the exciting career opportunities
For more information visit Instagram @radissonredgalway

