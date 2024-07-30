Ireland’s first Radisson RED are holding a recruitment event on Thursday the 8th and Friday the 9th of August from 11am to 6pm. Full- Time Position

Share story:

***JOBSPOT***

Ireland’s first Radisson RED – a dynamic and stylish new hotel opens in Galway this autumn



They are on the lookout for talented individuals who can create unforgettable experiences with 150 roles available across all departments

Join the open recruitment event on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th August from 11 to 6

No appointment necessary, so come and meet the team and explore the exciting career opportunities

For more information visit Instagram @radissonredgalway