Galway Bay FM

Jobspot

Ireland’s first Radisson RED are holding a recruitment event on Thursday the 8th and Friday the 9th of August from 11am to 6pm.

Full- Time Position
30 July 2024
Share story:
***JOBSPOT***
Ireland’s first Radisson RED – a dynamic and stylish new hotel opens in Galway this autumn

They are on the lookout for talented individuals who can create unforgettable experiences with 150 roles available across all departments 
 
Join the open recruitment event on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th August from 11 to 6
 
No appointment necessary, so come and meet the team and explore the exciting career opportunities
 
For more information visit Instagram @radissonredgalway 

Share story:
Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

We're Hiring - Digital Sales Representative

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

We're Hiring - Radio Station Engineer

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

GRETB are recruiting