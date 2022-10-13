Inglot Cosmetics Galway are hiring

Inglot cosmetics are excited to announce they are recruiting for a new pop up store location in Galway City Centre.

We are looking for part and full time flexible retail assistants to work in this busy and exciting temporary store for 6 – 8 weeks over the Autumn & Christmas period.

This is an excellent opportunity for customer service focused, driven individuals to gain experience in the industry. Make up artistry skills an advantage but not essential.

Immediate hires needed. Contract [email protected] with applications.

