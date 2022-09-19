ICE Jobs have courses to offer

Galway Executive Skillnet has two fully funded training programmes to springboard people to new careers.

Map your Journey with CareerMap or join Galway’s Medtech revolution with the Medtech Operator Programme.

For more information on these fully funded courses:

[email protected]

Online Information

We are offering 2 different courses as below depending on candidates’ profile and preference:

CareerMAP 4.0 Programme (Start date – September end): https://galwayexecutiveskillnet.com/careermap/

The CareerMAP 4.0 programme is an integrated pathway to re-engage the candidates with Employers within key local Industries. We use three key milestones to MAP participants’ journey to employment. These milestones include career assessment and development, professional skills development and direct industry engagement. By taking a blended learning approach this programme will be able to offer flexible training delivery.

MedTech Operator Programme (Start date – Early October): https://galwayexecutiveskillnet.com/medtech-operator-programme/%20

This programme will train participants for a career in MedTech or other manufacturing industries. Over the 15 weeks of this programme and a 4-week work placement, participants will gain valuable experience in:

Quality Standards and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Cleanroom Operations

Packaging and Labelling

Infection Prevention & Control

Career Guidance and Work Placement

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.