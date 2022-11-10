Would you like to save lives in 2022? Are you looking for a new career in manufacturing?

Looking for a new Manufacturing career with a leading Medtech organisation in Galway? ICE Jobs are recruiting for day, evening, and night shift with Boston Scientific -– visit icejobs.ie/apply

Apply for a Product Builder role now with Boston Scientific in Galway. You will be working on life-saving products and building an exciting new career in the MedTech Industry. Our team are on the lookout for the best candidates for 2022, so get your application in today to be considered for the job.

Our Product Builders enjoy:

· Excellent Terms & Conditions

· Shift Premiums

· Exciting Career Pathway

· Guaranteed Shift Pattern

· Onsite Parking & Canteen

The Product Builder is responsible for building products, operating equipment, handling products, quality checks, and the company’s quality system procedures.

Core Knowledge/Skills/Competencies:

· Preference for candidates with previous relevant experience and suitability to work in a manufacturing environment.

· Previous work experience

· Must have eligibility to work in Ireland.

· Must provide a minimum of 2 relevant work references

· Good verbal and written communication skills

· Good Organisational abilities

· Intermediate PC Skills

· Ability to work within a team environment

Apply today by uploading your CV via our website www.icejobs.ie/boston

