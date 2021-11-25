ICE Jobs are hiring for operators and supervisors with Chanelle Pharma

Are you looking for a new career in manufacturing? ICE Jobs are hiring for operators and supervisors to work in an award-winning pharma company in Loughrea. With shift work available, this is an exciting opportunity for you to join a successful Co. Galway team.

At Chanelle Pharma, employees drive success. The company is on an ambitious growth trajectory and expanding its workforce across a number of disciplines. You will have the opportunity to collaborate in our diverse and inclusive environment, the ability to learn and grow in your career, and an opportunity to make a direct impact on their business and customers.

Chanelle Pharma are dedicated to fostering growth and rewarding talent. They are situated only 30 mins from Galway city and 40 mins from Athlone city. They are just off the M6 motorway with hassle free travel and no traffic and have recently adopted a flexible hybrid working model for those who can work from home. It’s their mission to help people reach their fullest potential through their rigorous focus on training and development.

Apply now on www.icejobs.ie/pharma-jobs