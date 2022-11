The HSE currently has the following opportunity:

Staff Nurse General, Community Healthcare West, have vacancies in the following location:

· Older Persons Services, Residential Services, Clifden, Co. Galway

A panel may be formed to fill future vacancies in this location Closing date: 16th November at 12:00 noon. For further information on this post and how to apply please visit: www.hse.ie/eng/jobs or www.rezoomo.com/job/39080

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.