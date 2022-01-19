Hotel Services Supervisor Required For Bon Secours

Bon Secours, Galway are hiring a Hotel Services Supervisor, Specific Purpose Contract (on average 30 hpw)

Applications are invited for the above position:

The responsibilities of this role will include but will not be limited to the following:

To co-ordinate housekeeping services within the hospital in accordance with the housekeeping shift schedules and procedures

The following are the essential requirements for the post:-

• Computer literacy

• Pleasant friendly manner

• Excellent communication and people skills

• Excellent organisational skills

• Fluency in English

• Previous housekeeping experience desirable but not essential

• Supervisor experience essential

Due to the nature of the role the successful candidate may be rostered across a seven day rota. A high degree of flexibility is required in this role.

Please forward a letter of application along with an updated CV, no later than Friday 28th January 2022, to: Ms Michelle Kenny, Head of Human Resources Bon Secours, Galway or E-mail : [email protected]