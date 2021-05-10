Henley Forklift Group have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator

print

Service Administrator

Henley Forklift Group are delighted to announce that we have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator in our Galway Branch.

The successful candidate will:

Assist the Service Manager in the day to day running of the Service department

Have hands on contact with the field service personnel and

Work to deadlines in the generation of invoices and associated paperwork

The ideal candidate should have:

Have commercial experience

Be computer literate & customer service orientated

Have excellent communication skills and have the ability to work on own initiative.

This is a hands on role and the successfully candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments. Experience in a similar capacity is desired and some manual lifting will be required.

Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]