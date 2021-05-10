Henley Forklift Group have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator

Service Administrator
Henley Forklift Group are delighted to announce that we have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator in our Galway Branch.
The successful candidate will:
- Assist the Service Manager in the day to day running of the Service department
- Have hands on contact with the field service personnel and
- Work to deadlines in the generation of invoices and associated paperwork
The ideal candidate should have:
- Have commercial experience
- Be computer literate & customer service orientated
- Have excellent communication skills and have the ability to work on own initiative.
This is a hands on role and the successfully candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments. Experience in a similar capacity is desired and some manual lifting will be required.
Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]