Henley Forklift Group have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator

Service Administrator 

Henley Forklift Group are delighted to announce that we have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator in our Galway Branch.

The successful candidate will:

  • Assist the Service Manager in the day to day running of the Service department
  • Have hands on contact with the field service personnel and
  • Work to deadlines in the generation of invoices and associated paperwork

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Have commercial experience
  • Be computer literate & customer service orientated
  • Have excellent communication skills and have the ability to work on own initiative.

This is a hands on role and the successfully candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments.  Experience in a similar capacity is desired and some manual lifting will be required.

Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]

