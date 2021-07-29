Henley Forklift group have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator in our Galway Branch

print

We are delighted to announce that we have a vacancy for a full-time Service Administrator in our Galway Branch.

The successful candidate will:

· Assist the Service Manager in the day to day running of the Service department

· Have hands on contact with the field service personnel and

· Work to deadlines in the generation of invoices and associated paperwork

The ideal candidate should have:

· Have commercial experience

· Be computer literate & customer service orientated

· Have excellent communication skills and have the ability to work on own initiative.

This is a hands on role and the successfully candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments. Experience in a similar capacity is desired and some manual lifting will be required.

Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]