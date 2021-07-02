Henley Forklift Group have a great opportunity for a full time Spare Parts Assistant

Spare Parts Assistant:

Henley Forklift Group have a great opportunity for a full time Spare Parts Assistant to join our team in Galway.

This is a hands on role and the successful candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments.  Experience in a similar capacity would be an advantage and manual handling will be required.


The successful candidate will

  • Assist in the day to day running of the Spare Parts department
  • Deal with customers at the front counter and also handle telephone enquiries
  • Manage goods in/out
  • Manage stock control and stock takes


The ideal candidate should

  • Have a basic mechanical knowledge of the plant or motor trade
  • Be computer literate and customer service orientated
  • Have a full clean Irish Drivers Licence
  • Have excellent communication and organisational skills and have the ability to work on own initiative
  • Experience in a similar role an advantage and manual handling will be required


Full Time Role:  Monday to Friday 08.30-17.30.

Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]

