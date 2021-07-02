print

Spare Parts Assistant:





Henley Forklift Group have a great opportunity for a full time Spare Parts Assistant to join our team in Galway.

This is a hands on role and the successful candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments. Experience in a similar capacity would be an advantage and manual handling will be required.



The successful candidate will

Assist in the day to day running of the Spare Parts department

Deal with customers at the front counter and also handle telephone enquiries

Manage goods in/out

Manage stock control and stock takes



The ideal candidate should

Have a basic mechanical knowledge of the plant or motor trade

Be computer literate and customer service orientated

Have a full clean Irish Drivers Licence

Have excellent communication and organisational skills and have the ability to work on own initiative

Experience in a similar role an advantage and manual handling will be required



Full Time Role: Monday to Friday 08.30-17.30.

Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]