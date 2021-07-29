Henley Forklift Group have a great opportunity for a full time Spare Parts Assistant to join our team in Galway.
This is a hands on role and the successful candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments. Experience in a similar capacity would be an advantage and manual handling will be required.
The successful candidate will
· Assist in the day to day running of the Spare Parts department
· Deal with customers at the front counter and also handle telephone enquiries
· Manage goods in/out
· Manage stock control and stock takes
The ideal candidate should
· Have a basic mechanical knowledge of the plant or motor trade
· Be computer literate and customer service orientated
· Have a full clean Irish Drivers Licence
· Have excellent communication and organisational skills and have the ability to work on own initiative
· Experience in a similar role an advantage and manual handling will be required
Full Time Role: Monday to Friday 08.30-17.30. Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]