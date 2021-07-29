print

Henley Forklift Group have a great opportunity for a full time Spare Parts Assistant to join our team in Galway.

This is a hands on role and the successful candidate should have a flexible approach to the job and be willing to help out in other departments. Experience in a similar capacity would be an advantage and manual handling will be required.

The successful candidate will

· Assist in the day to day running of the Spare Parts department

· Deal with customers at the front counter and also handle telephone enquiries

· Manage goods in/out

· Manage stock control and stock takes

The ideal candidate should

· Have a basic mechanical knowledge of the plant or motor trade

· Be computer literate and customer service orientated

· Have a full clean Irish Drivers Licence

· Have excellent communication and organisational skills and have the ability to work on own initiative

· Experience in a similar role an advantage and manual handling will be required

Full Time Role: Monday to Friday 08.30-17.30. Apply: Please email your CV to [email protected]